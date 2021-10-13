Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 1,387 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 19.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,702,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,902,000 after buying an additional 763,643 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,284,000. OLD Republic International Corp purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,952,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,120,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,150,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,876,713,000 after acquiring an additional 355,673 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

NYSE:WPC opened at $75.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.71. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $60.68 and a one year high of $82.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.03.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.052 dividend. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.82%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial raised W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.83.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.