Wambolt & Associates LLC Purchases 184 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $271,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $240.29 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $177.39 and a one year high of $251.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.73 and its 200 day moving average is $233.12.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

