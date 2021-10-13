Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $636,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

Shares of PM opened at $95.85 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $106.51. The company has a market capitalization of $149.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.75 and a 200-day moving average of $97.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.71%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

