Wambolt & Associates LLC Decreases Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Wambolt & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,744 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $552,001,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SAP by 178.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,023,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,257,000 after buying an additional 656,010 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,392,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SAP by 11,172.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,188,000 after buying an additional 405,105 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in SAP by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 627,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,081,000 after purchasing an additional 367,097 shares during the last quarter. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SAP alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up previously from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.70.

SAP stock opened at $140.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.10 and a 200-day moving average of $141.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $104.64 and a 52-week high of $158.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.