Wambolt & Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $142.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.07 and a 52-week high of $146.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.59.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

