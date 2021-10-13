Waltonchain (WTC) Price Hits $0.94 on Major Exchanges

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One Waltonchain coin can now be bought for $0.94 or 0.00001669 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $73.28 million and $4.34 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,510.16 or 0.06230147 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.05 or 0.00094159 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Waltonchain Coin Profile

WTC is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,659,708 coins and its circulating supply is 77,938,676 coins. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

