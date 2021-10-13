Waitr Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 28,851 call options on the company. This is an increase of 870% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,974 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTRH traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,786,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,542,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.91 million, a P/E ratio of -58.75 and a beta of -3.05. Waitr has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $4.57.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $49.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.30 million. Waitr had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waitr will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WTRH shares. B. Riley cut shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Waitr from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other Waitr news, Director Steven L. Scheinthal sold 150,000 shares of Waitr stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,185.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Green sold 3,735,241 shares of Waitr stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $3,772,593.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTRH. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Waitr by 255.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,518,000 after buying an additional 1,199,936 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Waitr by 11.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,151,000 after purchasing an additional 656,961 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Waitr during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Waitr by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 42,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waitr during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings, Inc engages in the provision and development of online ordering technology platform. Its product features delivery, carryout and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners services. The company was founded by Christopher Meaux on November 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

