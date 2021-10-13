W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WPC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised W. P. Carey from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised W. P. Carey from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.83.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $75.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey has a 12-month low of $60.68 and a 12-month high of $82.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.71.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 88.82%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 258.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

