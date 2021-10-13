Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) were down 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.41 and last traded at $17.41. Approximately 1,789 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 399,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.47.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VTEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.60 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.00.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $30.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. Research analysts anticipate that Vtex will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

