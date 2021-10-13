Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Position Increased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,016,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476,706 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.48% of Vroom worth $84,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Vroom by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vroom by 245.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Vroom by 278.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 87,600 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Vroom during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vroom during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRM stock opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average is $36.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.92. Vroom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $53.33.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $761.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.96 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

