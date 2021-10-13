VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) posted its earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. VOXX International had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.01%.

VOXX opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.31. VOXX International has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $27.78.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on VOXX International in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.24 per share, with a total value of $102,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders bought a total of 54,900 shares of company stock valued at $618,171 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

About VOXX International

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

