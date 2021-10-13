Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $29.41

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.41 and last traded at $29.75, with a volume of 62661 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonovia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.82.

Vonovia SE is a holding company, which engages in the management of residential units. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Other. The Rental segment combines all of the businesses that are aimed at the value-enhancing management of the company’s own residential units.

