VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Stock Price Down 4.8%

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) shares traded down 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.80 and last traded at $19.82. 5,022 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 908,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.81.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut VIZIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Cannonball Research started coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.55.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $401.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.02 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VIZIO news, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $441,145.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO William T. Baxter sold 11,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $245,111.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 824,987 shares of company stock valued at $17,094,860 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $708,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of VIZIO by 11,265.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 22,530 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,128,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of VIZIO by 1,388.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 26,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

