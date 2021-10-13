VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $20.81, but opened at $19.84. VIZIO shares last traded at $19.70, with a volume of 996 shares.

Specifically, CRO Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $46,115.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 1,743 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $35,034.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 824,987 shares of company stock worth $17,094,860 over the last 90 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VZIO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered VIZIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Cannonball Research started coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens started coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on VIZIO in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VIZIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.55.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $401.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VZIO. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

