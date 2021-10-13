Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 1,900 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.27% of NVR worth $47,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVR news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total value of $1,578,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total transaction of $5,143,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,200,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,392 shares of company stock valued at $7,205,130 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,303.00.

NVR stock traded up $19.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4,876.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5,053.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $4,955.62. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,868.01 and a 12 month high of $5,332.08.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $42.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

