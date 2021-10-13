Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $34.05 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 825,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $34,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $517,000. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 761,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,445,000 after buying an additional 27,473 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $36,770,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

BAC traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.94. 1,361,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,401,984. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.78. The company has a market capitalization of $361.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 44.92%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.