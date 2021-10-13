Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $177.16 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 509,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 28,700 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 1.7% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Facebook were worth $177,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.16, for a total transaction of $26,603,568.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.80, for a total value of $84,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,428,933 shares of company stock valued at $873,860,911 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $323.94. 478,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,843,584. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $358.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.00. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Facebook in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price target on Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.31.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

