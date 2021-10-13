Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 656,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $51,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $243,000. Natixis grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.4% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,210,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,901,000 after acquiring an additional 589,914 shares in the last quarter. Mirova lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% during the second quarter. Mirova now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.7% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRK traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $79.25. 295,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,324,665. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $85.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.73. The company has a market cap of $200.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.18.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

