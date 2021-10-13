ViewRay Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 15,740 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,290% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,132 call options.

In other ViewRay news, CFO Zachary William Stassen acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 14.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,629,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,899 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 23.6% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 9,632,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,114 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 13.4% in the first quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 14,774,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 21.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,611,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 61.2% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,200,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,463 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ViewRay stock opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.04. ViewRay has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $7.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 76.57% and a negative net margin of 189.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ViewRay will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

