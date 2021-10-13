Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,561 Shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sohu.com were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 112,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sohu.com by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Sohu.com by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 157,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sohu.com by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sohu.com by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 9,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

NASDAQ SOHU opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Sohu.com Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.04 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 2.09.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The information services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.27. Sohu.com had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Sohu.com Limited will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

SOHU has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Sohu.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.