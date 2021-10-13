Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 5,762 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 15.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 300,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,420,000 after buying an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the second quarter worth about $4,270,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 22.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 19.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $31,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $31,000.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,963.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,124 shares of company stock valued at $107,963 over the last 90 days. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $77.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.37 and a 200 day moving average of $118.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.50. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.80 and a 12-month high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $120.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.51 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

BAND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.77.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

