Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $386.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $372.77 and its 200-day moving average is $345.01. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.