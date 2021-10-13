Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,542,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,506,000 after acquiring an additional 663,137 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 92,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,259,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 6.4% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $197.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $93.44 billion, a PE ratio of 49.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.34. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $210.10.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $265,853.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,815 shares of company stock valued at $10,850,755 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.82.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.