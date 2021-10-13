Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 112.1% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 118,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 62,493 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $210,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,420.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NTCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetScout Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

NTCT opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.91, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.75. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $31.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $190.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.71 million. Equities analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

NetScout Systems Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

