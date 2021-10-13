Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,085 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,604,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,676,306,000 after acquiring an additional 86,302 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in Danaher by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 3,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its position in Danaher by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Danaher by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 436,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,153,000 after purchasing an additional 110,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 121,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,533,000 after purchasing an additional 18,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.53.

DHR opened at $296.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $211.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $316.80 and its 200 day moving average is $278.25. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total transaction of $2,002,831.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,140,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

