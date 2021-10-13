Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) Stock Price Down 25.9%

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYEY) shares were down 25.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 209 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55.

Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 16th. The energy producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter.

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc provides oilfield energy technology products. It operates in the following segment: Hardband Services which provides various hardbanding solutions to oilfield operators for drill pipe, weight pipe, tubing and drill collars. The company’s patented and licensed products utilize amorphous coatings designed to reduce drill-string torque, friction, wear and corrosion.

