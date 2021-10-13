Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.71.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Victoria’s Secret from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at $1,061,000. Kwmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at $963,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at $636,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at $617,000.

Victoria’s Secret stock opened at $50.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.88. Victoria’s Secret has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

