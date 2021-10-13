Verso Price Tops $0.0980 on Major Exchanges (VSO)

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 12th. During the last seven days, Verso has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One Verso coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0980 or 0.00000174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verso has a total market capitalization of $4.49 million and $37,228.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verso alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00063038 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.12 or 0.00124639 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00077122 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,313.47 or 1.00095322 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,472.61 or 0.06172448 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Verso

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verso using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verso and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.