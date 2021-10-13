Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.00% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verra Mobility currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.70.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $14.53. 17,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,122. Verra Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average of $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $128.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.94 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 0.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Verra Mobility will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verra Mobility news, CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $1,274,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 18,345 shares in the company, valued at $293,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,285,750 shares of company stock valued at $135,686,400. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,648,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,403,000 after purchasing an additional 49,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,466,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,670,000 after purchasing an additional 814,249 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 23.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,862,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,210 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 8,275,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,012,000 after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares during the period. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 15.7% during the first quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,099,000 after purchasing an additional 963,000 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

