Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $220.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.90% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Verisk has a robust growth strategy that focuses on organic growth, product development and acquisitions. The company's expertise in providing predictive data analytics and decision support solutions provides it an edge over its competitors. The company has been acquiring and investing in companies globally in order to expand its data and analytics capabilities. It continues to invest in data sets, analytic solutions and technology. On the flip side, Verisk remains susceptible to operational risks related to security breaches in its facilities, computer networks, and databases, resulting in loss of its credibility and/or customers. High debt may limit the company's expansion and worsen its risk profile. Verisk's stock has underperformed the industry over the past year. It gained 7.7% compared with the 17.7% rise of the industry.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VRSK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $207.75 on Monday. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $159.79 and a 52 week high of $210.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.24.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $97,363.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,836 shares of company stock valued at $981,579. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 80.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 143.2% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 58.8% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

