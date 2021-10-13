Verasity Tops 1-Day Volume of $93.60 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for about $0.0592 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Verasity has traded 34.4% higher against the dollar. Verasity has a total market cap of $264.58 million and approximately $93.60 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000305 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.08 or 0.00128402 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,368,525,869 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

