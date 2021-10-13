Veil Market Capitalization Tops $1.15 Million (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last seven days, Veil has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Veil has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $9,257.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can now be bought for about $0.0133 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,089.56 or 1.00142629 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00058610 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.26 or 0.00319715 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $304.52 or 0.00534163 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.01 or 0.00219280 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004490 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00009508 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002385 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

