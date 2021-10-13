Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Holdings Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,923 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $37,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $63.36 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $67.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

