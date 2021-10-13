Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, an increase of 579.1% from the September 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,126,000 after acquiring an additional 75,681 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,089,000 after purchasing an additional 58,351 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 48,582 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 460,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,249,000 after buying an additional 35,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,817,000 after buying an additional 28,890 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VONE opened at $202.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.46 and its 200 day moving average is $200.17. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $149.68 and a 52 week high of $211.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.648 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

