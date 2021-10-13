Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,833,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,841,000 after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,827,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,048,000 after acquiring an additional 311,304 shares during the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $127,348,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 955,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,155,000 after acquiring an additional 234,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NYL Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the first quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 728,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,791,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $105.05 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $98.37 and a 52-week high of $111.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.62 and a 200 day moving average of $105.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.277 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.