Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 131,755 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,222,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 131,755 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $1,353,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $78.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.95. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.65 and a 52 week high of $92.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $501.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.84 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.39.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

