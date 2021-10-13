Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,588,169 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,277 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.02% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $1,547,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 36.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,987,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,997,000 after buying an additional 805,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 179.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,163,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,924,000 after purchasing an additional 747,281 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 487.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 861,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,312,000 after purchasing an additional 714,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 143.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,222,000 after purchasing an additional 681,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,167,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,379,000 after purchasing an additional 525,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $116.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $72.07 and a one year high of $121.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.63 and a 200 day moving average of $112.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.1561 per share. This represents a $4.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.22%.

CM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

