Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.29 Billion Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,591,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,711,312 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Steel Dynamics worth $1,286,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 125.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957,441 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,941,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,605,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,932 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1,608.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 734,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,286,000 after purchasing an additional 691,549 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 124.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 915,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,464,000 after buying an additional 507,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 155.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 754,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,279,000 after buying an additional 458,501 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STLD. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $61.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.94. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.26 and a 1 year high of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Theresa E. Wagler sold 38,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $2,690,020.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 444,543 shares of company stock worth $30,543,309. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

