Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 559,032 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,366,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 559,032 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 14.06% of CubeSmart worth $1,313,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,811,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,970,000 after acquiring an additional 787,658 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 8.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,989,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,088,000 after purchasing an additional 716,920 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 53.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,042,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,261,000 after purchasing an additional 712,812 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,417,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,429,000 after buying an additional 585,740 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,627,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,571,000 after buying an additional 403,927 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $50.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.74. CubeSmart has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 55.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.07%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CUBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.70.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

