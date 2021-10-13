Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 386,677 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,758,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 386,677 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of VEREIT worth $1,504,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VEREIT by 15.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 587,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,680,000 after purchasing an additional 191,719 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 22.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in VEREIT by 132.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 595,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,992,000 after buying an additional 339,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VER shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Capital One Financial downgraded VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Shares of VEREIT stock opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. VEREIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.55 and a 200 day moving average of $46.73.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. Analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 59.49%.

VEREIT Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

