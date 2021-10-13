Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Cut by Clear Perspective Advisors LLC

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321,334 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774,534 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,515,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,122 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065,967 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 57,093,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,127,000 after buying an additional 1,711,869 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.82. 307,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,437,704. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.68.

