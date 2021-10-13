Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Position Increased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 350,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $47,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,553,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,690,000 after purchasing an additional 259,093 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,144,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,202,000 after purchasing an additional 42,967 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,080,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,476,000 after buying an additional 150,234 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 919,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,456,000 after acquiring an additional 45,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 661,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,899,000 after acquiring an additional 105,312 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $133.51 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $142.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.42 and a 200-day moving average of $136.16.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

