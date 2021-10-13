VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) dropped 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.83 and last traded at $24.83. Approximately 71 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.88.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,745,000. Mendel Money Management acquired a new position in VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter.

