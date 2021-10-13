Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.86-1.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.96 billion.Valvoline also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VVV. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities raised Valvoline from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.56.

NYSE VVV opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.94. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.78.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 841.46% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valvoline stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 67.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,051 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Valvoline worth $7,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

