ValueAct Holdings L.P. Sells 4,363,546 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

ValueAct Holdings L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,221,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,363,546 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up approximately 17.9% of ValueAct Holdings L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. ValueAct Holdings L.P. owned 4.67% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $1,612,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth $42,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth $47,000. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $368,185,396.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KKR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.70.

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $65.81. The company had a trading volume of 88,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,253. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.65 and a 52-week high of $67.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.93 and a 200 day moving average of $59.02. The company has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The business had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

