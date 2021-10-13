Valeo (VLEEY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Valeo (OTCMKTS: VLEEY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/8/2021 – Valeo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/7/2021 – Valeo was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/1/2021 – Valeo had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/26/2021 – Valeo was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

9/24/2021 – Valeo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

9/22/2021 – Valeo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for automobile industry. The Company has four business groups supplying products to the original equipment market and the aftermarket. The 4 Business Groups are: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems, and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems offers electrical systems, transmission systems and hybrid and electric vehicle systems. The Thermal Systems products include climate control, compressors and front-end modules. The Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems products comprise driving assistance and access mechanisms. The Visibility Systems products are lighting systems, wiper Systems and wiper Motors. Valeo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

9/15/2021 – Valeo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for automobile industry. The Company has four business groups supplying products to the original equipment market and the aftermarket. The 4 Business Groups are: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems, and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems offers electrical systems, transmission systems and hybrid and electric vehicle systems. The Thermal Systems products include climate control, compressors and front-end modules. The Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems products comprise driving assistance and access mechanisms. The Visibility Systems products are lighting systems, wiper Systems and wiper Motors. Valeo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

9/1/2021 – Valeo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for automobile industry. The Company has four business groups supplying products to the original equipment market and the aftermarket. The 4 Business Groups are: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems, and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems offers electrical systems, transmission systems and hybrid and electric vehicle systems. The Thermal Systems products include climate control, compressors and front-end modules. The Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems products comprise driving assistance and access mechanisms. The Visibility Systems products are lighting systems, wiper Systems and wiper Motors. Valeo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Shares of OTCMKTS VLEEY opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Valeo SE has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.03.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.