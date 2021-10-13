VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) Price Target Increased to GBX 335 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) had its target price increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.95% from the company’s current price.
Shares of EGY stock opened at GBX 236 ($3.08) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £138.26 million and a PE ratio of 9.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 193.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 198.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.97, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. VAALCO Energy has a one year low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a one year high of GBX 246 ($3.21).
