VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) Price Target Increased to GBX 335 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) had its target price increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.95% from the company’s current price.

Shares of EGY stock opened at GBX 236 ($3.08) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £138.26 million and a PE ratio of 9.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 193.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 198.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.97, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. VAALCO Energy has a one year low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a one year high of GBX 246 ($3.21).

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.