Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.48

Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.48 and last traded at $15.54, with a volume of 203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.57.

UTZ has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.96.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $297.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.69 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%.

In related news, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 106,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $1,773,971.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $65,423.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 187,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,120,150. Corporate insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the first quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 41.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

