Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $218.64.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UPST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

In related news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $31,291,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $2,740,754.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,111,464 shares of company stock valued at $449,147,257. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the second quarter worth about $83,433,000. Kuvari Partners LLP acquired a new position in Upstart during the second quarter worth about $81,164,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 54.7% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,521,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,986,000 after buying an additional 538,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 49.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,918,000 after buying an additional 468,613 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 101.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,994,000 after buying an additional 391,627 shares during the period. 49.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPST opened at $333.05 on Wednesday. Upstart has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $346.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.21.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Upstart will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

