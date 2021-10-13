UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UPMMY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a report on Monday, July 26th. Danske lowered UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UPMMY opened at $34.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.00 and a 200 day moving average of $38.88. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $41.77.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

